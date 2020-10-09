Twinkle Khanna Turns Student Again As She Finds New And Odd Ways Of Memorising Information

Former Bollywood actor Twinkle Khanna is an avid reader and her Instagram posts are proof. Some interesting highlights of her daily activities make it to social media with the wittiest captions. Today, Twinkle Khanna seems to have turned into a student again, as mentioned in her Instagram post. Sharing a picture of the book she has been reading and learning from, the actor mentioned she has been finding new and odd ways to memorise things.

Twinkle Khanna finds new ways to memorise information

Twinkle Khanna shared a picture of the chapter she had been reading from a book. Titled as 'Memory', the chapter taught Twinkle Khanna memorising information. Along with the picture, Twinkle Khanna wrote that she considers herself a student, as she has been learning new things every day. She further wrote that memorising will help her to learn, lead and never lean. Considering the actor never stops learning, she seems to be a scribbler like most of us. The page seen in the picture has a lot of doodling done, which might also be some notes which the actor might have written down.

Twinkle Khanna who has been a part of many Bollywood movies is also an established author. She released her first non-fiction book Mrs Funnybones which was declared a best seller. She launched two more books for which she received praises. In 2019, Twinkle Khanna launched Tweak India, a bilingual digital media platform for women.

Twinkle Khanna released a new book When I Grow Up I Want To Be, under the banner of her media company Tweak India. Released under the children’s book category, the book released on October 2 on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. It includes stories of some inspiring people in India.

