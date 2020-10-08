Twinkle Khanna's 'lazy' Moment Turns Into A 'war Zone' With Kids Aarav & Nitara Around

Actress-turned author Twinkle Khanna who is quite active on social media is seen sharing a glimpse of her shenanigans with children Nitara and son Aarav. A doting mother, Twinkle shared a picture on Instagram which depicts that being a mother always requires the person to be staying on one’s toes. In the picture, Twinkle documented how her children, Aarav and Nitara, were peacefully lying on the grass one moment and are at each others throats the next.

Twinkle Khanna shares a goofy post with kids

She quipped that it only takes seconds for a peaceful moment to turn into a ‘war zone’. In the monochrome picture, Twinkle and Aarav were seen lying on blankets laid out in the grass. In the second, Nitara joins her elder brother. In the third photo, the siblings are seen in the middle of a full-blown physical fight as the author tries to stop them. Nitara can be seen on top of her brother holding his neck while elder brother Aarav pulls her hair. The actress captioned the post and wrote, “Being a mom involves quick transitions - it’s a matter of seconds before you go from lazing peacefully on the grass into the midst of a war zone! #MamaMiaHereWeGoAgain.”

Read: Twinkle Khanna Gets Teary-eyed On Bobby Deol's Post As 'Barsaat' Completes 25 Years

Read: Twinkle Khanna Shows Off Her Son's 'divergent Skill Sets' As He Bakes Heavenly Cake

Earlier, in a video interview for Tweak India, shared by Akshay Kumar on his Instagram page, the couple discussed a number of topics including parenting techniques. She revealed that she would scare Aarav into finishing all his food when he was younger. Twinkle who does everything to give that extra little help to his children said in the video that, “I used to tell my son when he was little that if he was not eating his food, the mutton lady would come and she would cut his fingers up, fry them and sell it at Juhu market. Now, this is a horrific story. He didn’t really eat French fries for a very long time because he thought that French fries were made by the mutton lady. But it did the trick and he did eat his food.” Apart from this, the Bollywood's Khiladi also urged all the kids to maintain a proper diet and a healthy living as it’s the tough time of the year and if their minds and body will not be healthy then the deadly virus can prove fatal for them.

Read: Twinkle Khanna Reveals The "horrific Story" She Told Her Son To Make Him Eat Healthy Food

Read: Twinkle Khanna Shares Her Backup Plan In Case Any Of Akshay Kumar's Stunts Go Wrong; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.