Akshay Kumar & Twinkle Make The Best Of 'stay Indoors' Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak

Ever since the outbreak of Coronavirus has been becoming severe, Bollywood stars can be seen taking to their social media accounts to spread awareness about the same amongst their fans. From schools and colleges being shut down to major events getting cancelled or rescheduled, many people have been spending time at home with their families. Following the same, star couple Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna were seen making the most of the situation and spending time together which otherwise they would not have been able to owing to their work commitments.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna spending time together

According to reports, Akshay Kumar finished off with the shoot of his upcoming film Laxmmi Bomb and was supposed to start with other projects. However, when the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) announced that all film shoots and other proceedings must be postponed, Akshay Kumar, like many other actors, has been spending time relaxing at home. There have been pictures doing the rounds on the internet where the actor can be seen enjoying his time with his wife and family. Take a look at the pictures below.

In the pictures, Akshay Kumar can be seen in a printed tracksuit and is seen sitting with his wife who is wearing a gorgeous sea-green coloured suit. The suit has floral prints on it and she has left her hair open with a middle parting. Twinkle can be seen holding a glass of a beverage with mint leaves in it.

What is next for Akshay Kumar?

Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Rohit Shetty directorial Sooryavanshi. The movie is an action thriller film and stars Katrina Kaif in a pivotal role. Sooryavanshi is another movie in the series of Rohit Shetty's cop movies.

