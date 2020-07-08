Twinkle Khanna's Latest Instagram Post Shows Her 'drowning In Her To-do List'; See Here

Actor turned author Twinkle Khanna is one of the most loved internet personality today. She usually shares quirky pictures and videos on her social media. In this time of lockdown, she has kept her fans quite entertained and has also used the platform for creating awareness on how to curb the spread of the novel Coronavirus.

Recently, she took to her Instagram and posted a picture where she is showing how she is drowning in work she has to do. Take a look at the quirk post here.

Twinkle Khanna drowns in her work

On July 8, Twinkle shared a post on her Instagram where she is seen stuck in between a lot of clothes that are kept in there on her bed. The clothes on her bed showed how much of laundry she had to do. In the captions of the post, she wrote how she is stuck is drowning in her own to-do list.

She wrote "Drowning in my to-do list, and taking a laundry list of complaints rather literally, I launch an investigation into the myth of equal partnerships — and end up wondering if we do, in fact, need a dog trainer to train the full family as well. Head to @tweakindia to read the full story with some insight from experts on getting members of the family to chip in. Link in bio #lockdownlives". Take a look at the post here.

The author also took to her Instagram and has talked about the move of the Indian government banning the chines apps. In her post, she shared a collage which had the pics of the dreams works character Po from Kung Fu Panda, Jackie Chan, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Chinese President: Xi Jinping.

In the caption, she wrote a funny comment which read "My desi Jeeves gives up on all things Chinese, or so he thinks. Meanwhile, fellow citizens, inclined to burning effigies believe everything made in China looks the same even if it’s made in North Korea". Take a look at the post here.

Apart from this, the Baadshah actor posted a picture on her dog sitting on the couch. In the post, she shared a hilarious story of how her dog has changed her. In the captioned of the post she wrote "I am not sure if I have trained him into behaving better or he has trained me into accepting bad behaviour, because there he is, perched on my couch, eating a piece of buttered toast stolen from my plate. Take a look at the post here.

