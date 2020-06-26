5 Hairstyles Inspired By Twinkle Khanna That You Can Easily Copy

Former actor and author Twinkle Khanna is known for her sense of humour and hilarious remarks. Besides her work as an actor and writer, Khanna is also known for her stylish looks. She prefers to stay simple yet classy. Her casual hairstyles are quite unique. So, we have compiled some of Twinkle Khanna’s hairstyles for you to copy. Take a look.

The boho-chic look

Twinkle Khanna is slaying the boho-look in this breezy outfit. She is shelling out summer vibes with her fashionable look. The actor has tied her hair and opted for a gorgeous headband. People can effortlessly style their hair with a cool band and rock a headband to match with their look.

Voluminous hair

Twinkle Khanna slays her looks with a simple hairstyle. On most occasions, she sports bouncy or voluminous hair with a middle partition, which is quite easy to sport. Anyone can go for this style by blow-drying their hair for a bouncy touch after shampooing. Moreover, if someone wants a messy touch, they can opt for curls.

Side swept hair

Twinkle Khanna’s side-swept hair is quite popular. It looks perfect for any occasion including parties, events, or formal meetings. Anyone can sport this hairstyle with sheer grace like the actor. One has to keep their hair on one side and use hair spray. Now, they have to create loose waves for a naturally wavy texture. After this, they need to spray again and separate strands of hair.

Front fringe look

Not everyone can rock front fringe with grace. However, Twinkle Khanna aced them when they were trending. In a throwback photo, the actor is pulling off her casual look with loose hair featuring the front fringe. For this hairstyle, one must have an oval face. People can crop their front hair with DIY methods and use a blow dryer to make them bouncy and perfect.

A classic ponytail

Besides rocking different hairstyles, Twinkle Khanna knows how to sport a simple ponytail with grace. In this Instagram photo, she has opted for a subtle look with a long ponytail, which anyone can recreate without many efforts. Moreover, they can add their twists by using pins for a unique look. For a low ponytail, they need to sweep back their hair with a comb and tie them with a hairband.

