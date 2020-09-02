Can Shahid As Fahadh Faasil's Shammi Be Perfect In Kumbalangi Nights' Bollywood Remake?

Kumbalangi Nights is a Malayalam film released in 2019. Directed by Madhu C Narayanan the movie revolved around four brothers. Saji, Bonny, Bonny and Franky are half-brothers whose father is dead and mother abandons them. Saji has to man the house being the eldest and also take care of his brothers. Bonny is mute while Bobby often ends up quarrelling with Saji. However, Bobby falls in love with a girl from their village. However, her brother is very much against their match and keeps his sister locked up. On the other hand, the mute Bonny falls in love with a foreigner who comes to their village as a tourist. If this family drama is remade in Bollywood, here’s a list of actors who seem perfect for the roles.

Saji- Abhay Deol

He is the eldest brother in the movie who also has anger management issues. He also does not earn anything, rather lives off his migrant friend. Known for his acting skills, Abhay Deol seems ideal for the role.

Image credit: Soubin Shahir Instagram, Abhay Deol Instagram

Bonny- Kunal Khemu

He is the second oldest brother after Saji who is also mute. He falls in love with a foreign woman who comes to his village as a tourist. Known for his brilliant acting, Kunal Khemu seems like just the person for this role.

Image credit: Sreenath Bhasi Instagram, Kunal Khemu Instagram

Bobby- Aditya Roy Kapoor

He is Saji and Bonny’s half-brother who often gets into a fight with Saji. He also falls in love with a girl from their village and this becomes the plot of the movie. Being a good actor, Aditya Roy Kapoor seems like he will be able to pull off this role.

Image credit: Shane Nigam Instagram, Aditya Roy Kapoor Instagram

Franky- Ishaan Khatter

He is the youngest brother who spends most of his time in school rather than with his dysfunctional family. Known for his acting, Ishaan Khatter seems just the person for this role.

Image credit: Mathew Thomas Instagram, Ishaan Khatter Instagram

Shammi- Shahid Kapoor

He is the brother-in-law of the girl whom Bobby is in love with. However, he is very much against the match and tries all he can to prevent the match from happening. Having played a similar character in Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor seems ideal to essay this role.

Image credit: Fahadh Faasil Instagram, Shahid Kapoor Instagram

