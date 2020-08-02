One Of Sushant's 2 SIM Cards In Pithani's Name; Bihar Police Trying To Access Call Records

In the latest development in the probe by Bihar Police into Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, top sources in the Bihar Police on Sunday said that the two SIM cards the late actor was using were not registered on his name. Sources said one of the cards is of Siddharth Pithani- one of Sushant's flatmates and the other one belongs to another of his friends who has not been named yet. The Bihar Police is trying to access Sushant's call details records now.

'A problem in the investigation'

Meanwhile, Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey on Sunday said that there is a "problem" in the investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case as the Bihar police has not yet received even the basic documents related to the case. He said, "We don't ve post-mortem report details, CCTV footage or any information that has been collected by Mumbai Police during probe till now." The Bihar Police has dispatched top-cop Vinay Tiwary to lead the probe into Sushant's death.

Siddharth Pithani had surfaced on Friday evening, making a number of claims and becoming the subject of even more. He admitted he was giving Sushant two tablets per day, though he couldn't specify what they were for, while he was also alleged to have brought down Sushant's body and placed it on the floor of his room after opening it to find that Sushant had allegedly hanged himself.

Earlier this week, speaking to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on 'The Nation Wants To Know', Actor Ankita Lokhande revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput used to frequently change his phone numbers in the past one year and even his family could not contact him. Claiming that the late actor was not a person to do so, Ankita said there has to be somebody who knows why he did that.

'There is someone who knows the truth'

Opining on the media reports that Sushant was changing his phone numbers continuously, Ankita first stated that he did not have Sushant's phone number ever since they broke up and she did not ask for his number from anyone.

"First of all, I did not have his number after we broke up. Sushant left and after that, I did not ask for his number from anyone because its okay. From what I came to know recently, he was changing his phone numbers because I spoke to Sweta Di, his sister from the United States. She got a call on 17th or 18th of May this year and she did not receive it. She messaged him 'Who's this?' and from his side, Sushant messaged, 'Di it's me, I want to talk' and then she called and asked him why is he changing his number again and again. Nobody used to have his number. Why he was doing that, nobody knows that. But I am very sure, there is someone out there who knows the truth. I am very sure that there has to be somebody who knows why he was changing his number," the Manikarnika actor said.

Republic TV has led an extensive coverage of the Sushant Singh Rajput case and unearthed sensational details of the mysteries before and after the unfortunate incident. Sushant’s roommate Siddharth Pithani, ‘close friend’ Sandip Ssingh, former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, family friend Smita, bodyguard and trainer have all exclusively opened up on the case, and shared their personal experiences. In a number of cases, the statements are contradictory. This is apart from the details of the stunning bank transactions from Sushant’s account, also accessed exclusively. His father had also alleged in the FIR that there was a concerted effort to not let him communicate with his family.

