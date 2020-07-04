Sara Ali Khan-Amrita Singh 'twinning' & 'winning', not just with their outfits but more

Not many would have imagined masks becoming a part of daily life, but the COVID-19 pandemic had made it an important precautionary tool. And as is the norm with anything that becomes popular, people have been experimenting with masks, imprinting the names of celebrities, politicians and some also giving it a ‘designer’ touch. Sara Ali Khan recently showed some of the face masks that make a style statement.

Sara recently stepped out with her mother Amrita Singh as lockdown restrictions eased in the Unlock phase. The duo made a colourful statement in matching traditional attires as they enjoyed a ‘Mommy’s Day Out.’ The pair even had matching face masks with Sara wearing one with more work, as it matched with their outfits.

The Kedarnath star had a quirky caption, how they were ‘winning’ with their ‘twinning’ gestures.

Here’s the post

It is not the first time that the actor-duo have twinned, and Sara’s Instagram is filled with numerous such instances, be it in traditional attires or western outfits. The youngster also loves to copy her mother’s poses from her throwback pictures.

Sara recently was snapped by the paparazzi for the first time as lockdown restrictions eased. Though the Maharashtra government has issued guidelines on resumption of shooting, the stars have not yet been seen on the sets on a big scale, however, TV shooting has resumed.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sara’s Coolie No 1 is gearing up for release. The Varun Dhawan starrer has also been tipped for a release on a streaming platform, as many films take the Over-the-Top route, but there has been no confirmation yet. She has also signed Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re opposite Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.

