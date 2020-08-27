Udta Punjab's Casting Director Honey Trehan Announces He Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

Udta Punjab's casting director Honey Trehan tested COVID-19 positive. On August 27, Thursday, the filmmaker took to his Twitter handle to share the news with netizens. Honey Trehan wrote, "I have tested COVID positive today..BMC and the other authorities been informed as well". He further added, "My family and the staff will be getting tested soon". Honey also urged everyone who has been in close proximity to him in the last 10 days to get tested for the virus. Take a look at Honey Trehan's tweet.

Honey Trehan tests COVID-19 positive

I have tested COVID positive today..BMC and the other authorities been informed as well.

My family and the staff will be getting tested soon.All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are kindly requested to please get themselves tested ! 🙏 — Honey Trehan (@HoneyTrehan) August 27, 2020

Several netizens and co-workers have reacted to this news. Many of them tweeted asking Honey Trehan to take care and also supported him. One of the users wrote, "Best wishes for your speedy recovery You’ll sail through it My Prayers for your well being", while another tweeted, "Get well soon sir...stay brave ...by the grace of God you will come out of it very strongly". Check out some more 'get well soon' tweets for the Udta Punjab's casting director.

You will come out of it.... prayers and best wishes for a very speedy recovery Honey... — Nalinii Rathnam (@nalinirathnam) August 27, 2020

Damn. Get better soon man sending prayers and positive vibes — OUR STUPID REACTIONS (@STUPIDREACTIONS) August 27, 2020

Apart from casting for Udta Punjab, Honey Trehan is also known for films like Talvar and Delhi Belly. The filmmaker recently made his directorial debut with Netflix's Raat Akeli Hai. The film is a crime thriller that is set in the northern part of India. It follows the story of a small-town cop Jatil Yadav, played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui who is charged to investigate the death of a politician.

In an interview with PTI, Honey Trehan spoke about his film and how it showcases an important element, home patriarchy. He said, "The murder mystery, crime thriller and whodunnit are just the device I have used. My film is about patriarchy which is a curse under which we all are living. More than us, patriarchy is a living character in society. Everyone of us will go one day, but patriarchy has been here since ages. Nobody knows when it will end". He further added, "You come at a stage when you are able to make your own decisions, that''s when you need to make a choice - do you still want to stay inside a shell or you want to come out?".

