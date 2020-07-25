Ultimate Bollywood Quiz: Prove You're A Film Buff & Guess These Child Actors' Iconic Films

Bollywood has several actors who started their careers at a very young age. Many acclaimed actors of Bollywood have worked as a child actor in some films. Take this quiz if you are sure that you can guess the movie where the below-mentioned actors appeared as child artists. Here is the ‘Guess the child actor’s movie quiz’ for the true fans of Bollywood films:

Guess the child actor quiz

The following veteran actor has starred in her first film back in the year 1982. She played the role of a young girl in the film and it was not credited. In 2018, she was seen in a blockbuster film, where she played a negative role.

Bazaar

Hum Naujawan

Coolie No. 1

Mashooq

This actor predominantly works in Tamil and Telugu movies. But she started her career with Hindi films. Her first five films were Bollywood films, and she is known for her role, as a child actor, in a sci-fi film. Guess the name of this actor's film.

Hawa

Koi... Mil Gaya

Aabra Ka Daabra

Jaago

The following actor has worked in Hindi, Marathi, and Tamil films. She is one of the most critically acclaimed actors in Bollywood. She was a part of a Shreeram Lagoo film. She is also known for playing the role of a singer in the film where Saurabh Shukla played the role of Kallu Mama.

Bhavna

Masoom

Kalyug

Zaakol

The following actor was last seen in a 2016 film. His first film, where he played the role of a child actor, was directed by Shekhar Kapur and the music of the film was chartbuster. It also featured veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah as DK.

Loha

Sultanat

Jhutha Sach

Masoom

The following actor has predominantly worked in TV shows and has a few films credited to her name. She also has several music albums credited to her name.

Aagaah–The Warning

Luv Ka The End Minty

Tez Raftaar

What Will People Say

He is one of the most critically acclaimed actors in Bollywood. He has also hosted his own show. The actor is known for his perfectionism. Guess the name of this actor's first film.

Yaadon Ki Baaraat

Madhosh

Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak

Deewana Mujh Sa Nahin

Answers

Bazaar Hawa Zaakol Masoom Aagaah–The Warning Yaadon Ki Baaraat

