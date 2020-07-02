Ultimate MCU Quiz: Only The Worthy Can Pick Up This Marvel Quiz & Ace It; Start Now

The Marvel Cinematic Universe, also known as MCU, is expanding day by day. It started off with the 2008 superhero film Iron Man now comprises of several movies and TV shows. If you are a true MCU fan and feel that you are worthy of picking up this MCU quiz, try your luck and guess the MCU films where these Marvel characters first made their appearance.

MCU character quiz

Daredevil is one of the most iconic characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There is also a live-action film about the character but is not a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In which MCU project did Marvel's Daredevil first appear?

Agent Carter season 1

Luke Cage season 3

Daredevil season 1

The Ghost Rider season 1

The Ghost Rider is one of the strongest MCU characters as he is a man who is possessed by the spirit of Vengeance, who is an angel tortured and corrupted by Hell and its inhabitants. Nicolas Cage played the character in two of the Ghost Rider films, but when did the character first appear in the MCU?

Daredevil season 1

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 4

Agent Carter season 1

Luke Cage season 3

Black Widow is a valuable asset of S.H.I.E.L.D. She sacrificed her life so that the Avengers can defeat the world-ender Thanos. In the MCU, Scarlett Johansson played the role of Natasha Romanoff, a.k.a Black Widow. When did the character first appear?

Black Widow solo film

Avengers: Infinity War

Iron Man 2

Jessica Jones

In which film did the Norse God of Mischieve Loki first appear?

Captain American

Thor

Thor: Dark World

Avengers: Infinity War

Jessica Jones is one of the iconic MCU female superheroes. Her arch-nemesis, the Purple Man was last played by David Tennant, in the show Jessica Jones, but when did the character of Jessica Jones first appear in the MCU?

Jessica Jones Season 1

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 2

Luke Cage Season 1

WandaVision Season 1

Agent Phill Coulson is one of the most important members of SHIELD and is working under the leadership of Nick Fury. When did the character first appear?

Iron Man

Iron Man 2

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 1

Justice League Dark: Apokolips War

Thanos is MCU's supervillain of the decade and has appeared in several MCU films. When did the Mad Titan first appear?

The first Avengers film 2012

Iron Man

Avengers Endgame

Wonder Woman 1984

Answers

Daredevil season 1

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 4

Iron Man 2

Thor

Jessica Jones Season 1

Iron Man

The first Avengers film 2012.



