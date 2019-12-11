Underrated 2019 Movies: 'Soni' To 'Hamid', Films That You Might Have Missed

The coming year 2020 is around the corner and the upcoming Bollywood projects have already been the talk of the town. Amidst the super hit films in 2019 like Uri: The Surgical Strike, Kabir Singh, War and Mission Mangal among others, many small-budget content-oriented films went unnoticed. Here is the list of a few underrated films that you might have missed in 2019:

Soni

The Indian film titled Soni released on the OTT platform Netflix. The Ivan Ayr directorial released in January 2019. The scenes of the scenes are known to be hard-hitting and thought-provoking. The movie highlights the life of a policewoman in Delhi and the gender issues faced by her on a daily basis. The lead actors Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Saloni Batra, and Vikas Shukla bagged appreciation from the critics for their performances.

Hamid

The film took a theatrical release on March 15, 2019. The Aijaz Khan directorial features Talha Arshad Reshi, Vikas Kumar, and Rasika Dugal in the lead characters. It is a tender story of a Kashmir boy, who decides to ask for help from God after he learns that 786 is God's number. The film also gives insights into the life of Kashmiris.

No Father's in Kashmir

The film released on April 5, 2019. The story unfolds the life of Noor, a teenage British Kashmiri girl, arrives in Kashmir to retrace her roots and find her long-lost father. She's helped in this search by a local boy named Majid. But, things take a dark turn after the two stumble upon a dark secret that puts Majid`s life in danger. The film stars Soni Razdan, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Anshuman Jha, Zara La Peta Webb, and Shivam Raina in the lead characters.

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota

The film titled on Amitabh Bachchan's famous dialogue, released on March 22, 2019 and is directed by Vasan Bala. The film is a treat for action and comedy lovers. It is a story of a boy Surya played by Abhimanyu Dasani, who has a rare condition of Congenital Insensitivity and sets out to learn martial arts and hunt down muggers. The content of the film keeps the audience engaged throughout the screenplay. The action-comedy gained a positive response from the audience.

Mere Pyare Prime Minister

The social-drama released on March 15, 2019 is directed by Rakesh Omprakash Mehra. The story focuses on four children living in a Mumbai slum. The film chronicles the story eight-year-old Kanhu writes a letter to the Prime Minister after his mother suffers a traumatic incident. The film focuses on the social issue of sanitation facilities in slum areas.

