Priyanka Chopra And Malaika Arora Slay The Sheer-lace Outfit, See Pics

Lace is evidently one of the most complex elements in fashion for a very long time. The decorative fabric comes in various shapes and sizes giving your skirts and blouses an enhanced look. On the other hand, sheer fabric has also been a prominent force for fashion enthusiasts as it allows people to showcase their confidence and elegance.

In recent times, the popularity of both sheer and lace clothing has increased exponentially as more and more mainstream celebrities can be seen sporting them. But a fusion of both sheer and lace clothing has evidently taken over. Recently both Priyanka Chopra and Malaika Arora were seen sporting outfits with a sheer and lace pattern. Check them out below -

Priyanka Chopra and Malaika Arora's sheer & lace fusion outfits

Malaika Arora sported a lace embroidered flare dress. The patterns on the lace consisted of animals like horses and bulls which subtly complemented to the overall look. The sheer fabric embroidered with lace was evidently the stand out element of this outfit.

Priyanka Chopra, on the other hand, posted a monochrome photo sporting the sheer-lace fusion outfit. Priyanka Chopra could be seen sporting a bodycon mini dress with floral patterns on it. This isn't the first time Priyanka Chopra has sported the sheer-lace outfit as earlier, the actor posted a photo from her vacations from where she could be seen sporting a white robe with floral patterns. Check it out below -

