Mallika Sherawat Enjoys A Jog At Bandra; Fans Fume As She Is Seen Without Mask

Bollywood actor Mallika Sherawat recently stepped out for an evening jog at Bandstand, Bandra. The actor stepped out in the city after the Unlock 1.0 was announced. Mallika Sherawat's pictures from her evening jog session have spread all over the internet. The actor also shared some glimpses on her social media handle.

However, looks like Mallika's outdoor activity soon after the Unlock 1.0 did not go down well with fans. Many dropped comments on her photos, questioning the actor about where her mask is. As seen in the pictures, Mallika Sherawat sports a workout attire and the mask on her face is missing.

A fan wrote, "Why are u not wearing a mask? This is really wrong on your part. You are followed by so many people and this gives a very wrong message". Another user said, "You shouldn't have done this. You are giving a wrong impression. People will come out and do this". A user also wrote, "No face mask, indeed sad". Check out Mallika Sherawat's Instagram post here.

Fans react

Mallika Sherawat also shared a video in which she is seen clicking selfies with her fans at Bandstand, Bandra. Mallika captioned the post as, "Meanwhile at Bandstand Bandra, my evening walk turned into a selfie session wt loving fans". However, on the same post, again fans went on to question the actor about her missing mask.

A user wrote, "Your doing good at Bandstand, people takes up the selfie with you that's wonderful a, new happy moment, be careful from Covid Virus , I didn't see the wearing mask around you." Another fan wrote, "No Use Of Mask, Why Are You Setting Such A Poor Example?" One fan also commented saying, "Setting a wrong example wow no mask". Here's a look at Mallika Sherawat's videos.

Mallika Sherawat has been sharing many videos of herself in which she is seen performing yoga at home. She also shares throwback pictures of herself from the sets of her shoots. Even though the Murder actor is away from the celluloid, her social media outings garner a lot of attention from fans. She recently shared an adorable picture with Ekta Kapoor and Tusshar Kapoor on the occasion of Ekta's birthday.

