Unseen Photo Of Khushi Kapoor With Thala Ajith On Sets Of 'Valimai' Takes Over Twitter

Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor celebrated her 20th birthday on Thursday, November 5. While the Kapoor family has flown out of Mumbai to celebrate the birthday vacation, a rare photo of Khushi with south superstar Thala Ajith has created a tremendous buzz online. Check out the photo here:

Unseen picture of Khush Kapoor with Thala Ajith

In the photo which is doing the rounds, Khushi Kapoor is seen in a casual ensemble. She clubbed her black track pant with a white top and a black loose jacket. On the other hand, Thala Ajith can be seen dressed as a lawyer. It appears that the picture has been clicked on the sets of Valimai, Thala’s upcoming movie. Khushi holding her phone is seen having a deep conversation with the star. It is yet unknown if Khushi is a part of the film or she had just happened to be around during the shoot.

Fans react:

Many curious fans reacted as soon as the unseen photo surfaced online. While some asked if this was Valimai’s first look, others went to request Thala Ajith to share an update about the film. Many fans also went on to wish the younger Kapoor on the occasion of her birthday. Smileys and heart emoticons haven’t stopped flooding the Twitter post yet. Take a look at how fans are reacting online:

Wow Beautiful!

About Valimai

Bankrolled by Boney Kapoor, Valimai is an upcoming Tamil action thriller flick. It features Thala Ajith in the lead role, meanwhile, Huma Qureshi and Yogi Babu will be seen essaying significant roles in the movie. Helmed by H Vinoth, the movie is scheduled to release amidst the Diwali season, this year.

Previously in a video that surfaced online, Khushi Kapoor spoke about her plans of joining the Bollywood film fraternity. Meanwhile, today on the occasion of Khushi Kapoor’s birthday, sister Janhvi took to Instagram to wish her. In the pictures shared by her, Janhvi is seen adorably hugging the birthday girl. Check it out:

