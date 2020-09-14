Faisal Khan's New Song 'Tere Bina' Deals With The Topic Of Breakup; Read Details

Faisal Khan just released the very first album song of his career. The song is titled Tere Bina and features Faisal Khan and Richa Sinha as the romantic leads. This heartbreaking romantic song tells the story of a couple that recently broke apart and reveals how they cope with the loss of their love. In a media statement, Faisal Khan talked about his latest song and discussed how he felt after getting back to the small screen after a long hiatus during the lockdown.

Faisal Khan & Richa Sinha show off their romantic chemistry in Tere Bina

Also Read | Lata Mangeshkar's Building Sealed By BMC As Precautionary Step Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Above is the music video for Faisal Khan's new song Tere Bina. The romantic song is melodious and heartbreaking, as it deals with the themes of breaking apart and loss. The video begins with Faisal Khan and Richa Sinha's unfortunate break up. After they split apart, the both try to cope with the break up in different ways. The music video showcases how the couple goes through after the breakup and how Faisal Khan and Richa Sinha eventually overcome their differences.

Also Read | Aamir Khan's Brother Faisal On Family Dispute: 'Was Under House Arrest, Forced Medication'

Tere Bina is sung by Amit Mishra, who has previous provided his vocal talents for Bollywood films like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Palash Mucchal was the composer for Tere Bina, while the music video was directed by Ziaullah Quadir Khan. Palash Mucchal also produced the music video and penned down the lyrics for Tere Bina.

In a statement to the media, Faisal Khan revealed that he and Palash Mucchal were good friends and have known each other for a few years now. The dancer/actor further stated that he and Palash always wanted to make some interesting content together. Faisal Khan added that Palash Mucchal decided to cast him for the music video of Tere Bina as soon the concept of the song was created.

Also Read | Faisal Khan Says Brother Aamir Khan Did Not Help Financially Or Creatively In 'Faactory'

The actor further mentioned that the song was lovely, filled with a lot of emotions, and focused on a couple’s break-up. Moreover, Faisal Khan also stated that he was happy to get back to work after such a long time. Like many other actors, Faisal was also staying at home due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Also Read | Maheep Kapoor Shares An Old Photo When She Was Pregnant With Her First Child; See Pic

[Promo Source: Faisal Khan Instgram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.