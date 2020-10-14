Unseen Photo Of The Stars Who Ruled Bollywood In The 70s And 80s; See Pic

A throwback picture, featuring the ruling Bollywood stars from the 70s, has lately been doing the rounds on social media. In the picture, veteran actors like Dev Anand, Shammi Kapoor, and Joy Mukherjee, are seen posing together as they indulge in a conversation at a social gathering. All three actors were considered the best in their job and hence left a lasting impact on the audience through their films. The picture has been receiving a lot of love from fans as they remember the three stars and their famous works in the comments section.

Bollywood's classic photo

An old Bollywood picture from the 1970s has lately been doing the rounds on social media. The picture was posted by a Bollywood fan page, known by the name ‘Bombaybasanti’. The picture features the leading 1960s and 1970s actors- Dev Anand, Shammi Kapoor, and Joy Mukherjee. The trio is seen engaged in a conversation while the camera captures the moment.

Actor Dev Anand is seen dressed in a grey shiny shirt for the occasion, along with a pair of light grey pants. He is looking at Shammi Kapoor with hands folded while a faint smile appears on his lips. Joy Mukherjee is dressed in a greenish-brown shirt that has been paired with grey bottoms and a shiny leather belt. He is looking into the camera with a sweet smile, with hands placed in his pockets.

Actor Shammi Kapoor, on the other hand, is enjoying a cigarette while he indulges in a conversation with his fellow co-stars. He seems to be caught off-guard by the photographer as he maintains a poker face in this picture. He is spotted wearing a dark green suit giving him a sharp and elegant look.

In the caption for the post, the fan page has mentioned how amazing the three actors were. They have written that these three Bollywood stars, Dev Anand, Joy Mukherjee, and Shammi Kapoor, carried a style of their own. The handle also mentions how their unique performances paved way for various musical hits. Have a look at the picture on social media here.

In the comments section of the post, followers of the page have mentioned how amazing these actors were back in the day. They have spoken highly of their talent and on-screen charisma which instantly stole hearts. Have a look at a few comments here.

