Mahabharat Makers Reveal Juhi Chawla Was Their First Choice For Draupadi

The COVID-19 lockdown has brought a number of classic shows back on the Indian television. Mythological series like Ramayan and Mahabharat are back on Doordarshan and enjoying a renewed popularity among the masses. A new generation of younger audiences has been paying attention to these iconic shows and new facts about these shows are now coming to light.

The makers Mahabharat recently revealed that Roopa Ganguly was not their first choice for the role of Draupadi. Read more to know about BR Chopra’s Mahabharat.

Juhi Chawla was makers first choice for Draupadi in Mahabharat

The makers spoke to a news publishing house and revealed that the popular Bollywood star, Juhi Chawla was supposed to play the role of Draupadi originally. But makers added that Juhi Chawla had to be replaced as she had managed to bag a role in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak alongside Aamir Khan.

Juhi Chawla has also spoken about the same in some of her interviews. She said that a lot of people told her that she shouldn’t have let go of Mahabharat for working with Nasir Hussain as his last three movies weren’t successful during that time.

Many people are tuning in to watch BR Chopra’s Mahabharat owing to its massive popularity in the 90s and the collective nostalgia it brings with it. Fans have been expressing their views about the reruns of BR Chopra’s Mahabharat online. They have taken to their social media to express what they feel about the historical series. Here are some of those fan reactions.

I never knew Bheem was so sarcastic as kid

😂

Watch till End.#Mahabharat pic.twitter.com/Pb80A3eUCe — योर मसलू 😷 (@SarcasticFire) April 6, 2020

This man is the soul of #Mahabharat...❤



The only good thing in this #Quarantine is retelecast of this magnum opus🙏🙏@saurabhraajjain 😌 pic.twitter.com/jF8zdUnPFt — Abi(NaniFanGirl) (@Naniforever2) April 11, 2020

