Unseen Pic Of The Day: Disha Vakani & Nehta Mehta's THIS Pic From 'TMKOC' Is Unmissable

Recently, an unseen picture of Neha Mehta and Disha Vakani, popular their roles in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have surfaced on the internet. The picture is from their shooting days. The picture is sure to leave fans in awe as the duo looks completely adorable. The post was shared by one of her fan pages.

In the picture, Disha is in her Dayaben avatar, sporting a blue and pink coloured saree along with polka dots and block designs. She completed the look with a red handbag, bangles and a neckpiece and opted for a middle parting hairdo, well-done brows, and glossy lips.

Neha, on the other hand, is sporting a red printed top with blue denim shorts. She opted for a wavy hairdo and minimal makeup. Take a look at the picture below.

Seeing the picture, fans and netizens appreciated the post. The photo garnered several likes and comments from netizens. Fans flooded the comment section on asking Disha Vakani to return to the show as they feel it is completely incomplete. One of the users wrote, “When u r returning to the show mam? Its incomplete with dayaben”. While the other one wrote, “lovely pic”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

About the duo and the show

Disha Vakani has been missing from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for about two years now. While the fans were upset about this, there seems to be more bad news lurking around. It is reported that Neha Mehta, who plays the role of Anjali Bhabhi on the show, has also decided to bid farewell to the comedy show.

The shooting of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah resumed on July 10, 2020, and the new episodes began to air on 22 July 2020. There were also rumours that the actor Gurucharan Singh, who plays Roshan Singh Sodhi in the show, also decided to quit the show. However, the producer, Asit Kumar Modi, disregarded these rumours. The show airs on Sab TV at 8:30 pm.

