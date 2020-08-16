Unseen Pic Of Madhuri Dixit & Aamir Khan Will Give A Huge Nostalgia To The 90s Kid In You

Madhuri Dixit Nene and Aamir Khan are two such actors in Bollywood who weren't paired as many times opposite each other, yet their appearance together is remembered by many of their fans. Take a look at the unseen pic of both the actors from a photoshoot which would remind you of the Amar from Andaz Apna Apna and Nisha from Hum Aapke Hain Kaun.

Aamir Khan and Madhuri Dixit's pictures

Aamir Khan and Madhuri Dixit shot a romantic photoshoot together when they posed for the cameras. The photoshoot is back from the 90s when both the actors were at their initial stages of the career. Aamir Khan could be seen wearing a black suit and tie tuxedo while Madhuri Dixit sported a white satin strapless gown.

Image courtesy: muvyz Instagram

The acclaimed actors, Aamir Khan and Madhuri Dixit appeared in two films together which was coincidentally released in the same year, 1990. The movies were titled Dil and Deewana Mujh Sa Nahin. Their last appearance together was in the movie titled Bombay Talkies for which they appeared in a cameo role for a song along with other Bollywood celebrities.

Madhuri Dixit and Aamir Khan on the work front in 2020

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in Abhishek Varman's period drama Kalank alongside an ensemble cast of Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur. She recently made her singing debut when she released the song Candle, dedicating it to the frontline workers amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Madhuri Dixit will next be seen in Panchak which is a Marathi film that will be released under her production company called RnM moving pictures. She is also slated to star in Netflix's series The Heroine, which will be produced by Karan Johar.

While Aamir Khan will be seen in the movie titled Laal Singh Chaddha starring alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles. The film which was earlier scheduled to release this Christmas will now release in Christmas 2021. The movie is an official remake of Tom Hanks's 1994 feature Forrest Gump.

Promo Image courtesy: Instagram

