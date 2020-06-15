Unseen Pic Of The Day: A Picture-perfect Frame With Reel & Real Life MS Dhoni

After the sudden and saddening news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, a throwback picture of the actor is going viral on the internet. In this picture, Sushant Singh Rajput is seen posing with former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The duo is seen flaunting their biceps as they smile for a picture.

Sushant Singh Rajput is the ‘reel life’ Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The actor has essayed the role of MS Dhoni in the movie MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. In this picture, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Sushant Singh Rajput are seen sitting in an airplane. While Sushant wore a white t-shirt, Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s blue t-shirt added colour to the frame. Fans have been mourning the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and have been cherishing all the good old memories of the actor.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. In an official statement, Sushant Singh Rajput's team has written, "It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief."

Also Read| Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Film critics lauded the late actor's several performances

Sushant Singh Rajput's career

Sushant Singh Rajput had shot to fame with the TV show Pavitra Rishta on Zee TV, produced by Ekta Kapoor. After earning popularity with his role, he made his debut with Kai Po Che, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, an official adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s Three Mistakes of My Life. He then featured in Yash Raj Films’ Shuddh Desi Romance and a small role in the Aamir Khan-Rajkumar Hirani blockbuster PK. Sushant then earned critical acclaim for his portrayal of iconic Detective Byomkesh Bakshy. However, his career’s biggest hit came with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, in the role of the former Indian cricket captain.

Also Read| Sushant Singh Rajput's death: All about late actor's last unreleased film 'Dil Bechara'

The actor also featured in Kedarnath, in the debut of Sara Ali Khan, which was a success. Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore in 2019 was among the biggest hits of his career. He was last seen in the Netflix film Drive and was working on Dil Bechara, the adaptation of the Fault in Our Stars.

Also Read| Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik condoles Sushant Singh Rajput's death, says 'will miss you'

Also Read| RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Times when the actor went extra mile to help people

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.