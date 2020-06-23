Unseen Pic Of The Day: When Little Kajol And Tanishaa Posed For A Picture; See Photo

A throwback picture of Kajol and her sister Tanishaa takes us back to the childhood days of the duo. In this picture, the duo is seen hugging each other by striking a wide smile for the camera. While Kajol is seen donning a bob cut and checkered shirt, Tanishaa looks adorable in a white dress. It is a monochrome picture with a background of water. Take a look at the picture.

Kajol posts a major throwback picture

In the recent past, Kajol uploaded a picture that gave fans a major throwback to Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. In the picture, Kajol can be seen wearing a green dress with complete makeup and jewellery on her. The caption Kajol added was a hilarious one as she wrote that it is a flashback to when people would dress up to go outside. Kajol hilariously joked about the lockdown and how people have now accustomed themselves to stay at home and one does not get to wear fancy clothes to head out anymore.

In the past few weeks, Kajol has been sharing many such throwback pictures and giving fans an insight into her early days in the film industry. The actor even shared several behind the scenes pictures that were loved by many fans. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was one of the most loved films and hence people related to the joke Kajol was trying to make with her post. They were also mesmerised by the beautiful vintage picture of a young Kajol. Fans filled the comments section with praises and comments about her and wrote about how much they loved the film.

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior opposite Ajay Devgn. She was praised for her role in the film and was appreciated by critics alike. Currently, she has no upcoming movies scheduled. However, fans of Kajol have been eagerly waiting to see her on the big screen after the pandemic ends. Besides that, Kajol was part of a short film with an ensemble cast of actors. The short film titled Devi was loved by many and garnered over 15 million views.

