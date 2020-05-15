Adnan Sami hits back at Pak troll's comment on 'changing religion' on family pic from Hajj

Adnan Sami has often spoken up on how citizens from Pakistani, his former country, have not been able to digest the fact that he took up Indian nationality. The singer is often at the receiving end of trolls from the neighouring country, more so during the time of the Independence Day of the countries, and his birthday at the same time. The Tera Chehra star, however, never leaves an opportunity to hit back at the trolls, often with his wit.

Adnan recently had a savage response to one such troll. The singer-music composer went back in time on 'Throwback Thursday' to share a snap from his first Hajj visit. He is seen as a youngster in the snap, along with his parents, Arshad and Naureeen and another child, who seemed to be his brother, as they took part in the pilgrimage to the Holy Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

During my first Hajj with Baba, Ami & my younger brother Junaid... pic.twitter.com/C2dDzsCbwz — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) May 14, 2020

A Pakistani netizen trolled Adnan for the post, sarcastically stating that he thought the singer had changed his religion too, like his nationality ‘for money.’

Adnan hit back and asked if had inherited stupidity or loved such ‘stupid thoughts.’

Aap ki bewakoofi khandaani hai ya aap pehle Chashmo-Chiraagh hain iss bewakoofana soch ke? https://t.co/YgdghTPQ46 — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) May 14, 2020

This is not the first time that Adnan Sami has given a savage reply to trolls. Be it hitting at those who asked him to be calm in case he has to return to Pakistan, or the Pakistanis spreading fake news over cleaning of Taj Mahal during Donald Trump’s visit or shattering the myths over CAA, the Tu Yaad Aaya star is usually at his savage best.

Waapas hee tho aya hun beta!😉 https://t.co/sOzbj6frdv — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) December 12, 2019

You need to first clean your mind and your ‘Niyat’!!

Secondly...Umm, to clean the Taj Mahal, you need to HAVE the Taj Mahal... We HAVE IT- YOU DONT!!

...BURN!! 🔥🔥 - Next!😆 https://t.co/WsQI0DFqYx — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) February 24, 2020

NO country has the right to comment on an internal matter of India. For example, “It’s MY house & it’s MY choice whom I allow to come in.. YOUR opinion is not important, nor invited, nor welcome & definitely NOT your business! You worry about your own A**!!” — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) December 10, 2019

Meanwhile, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the singer has pledged his contribution to various relief funds. He has also participated in a concert to raise funds for COVID-19 relief. On the professional front, Adnan made a comeback with the singleTu Yaad Aaya earlier this year.

