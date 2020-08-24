Ahaan Panday To Make His Debut Alongside Ajay Devgn In YRF's Next: Reports

Ajay Devgn recently went on to sign his first film with YRF. The movie is touted to be a superhero franchise. While speculations were rife that Ananya Panday's cousin Ahaan Panday was also all geared up to be launched by YRF, now it has been announced by a portal that he will be making his debut alongside Ajay in the superhero flick.

Ahaan Panday to make his debut opposite Ajay Devgn?

The film will be directed by Shiv Rawail. It will also mark the part of the 50th-anniversary celebrations of the production house. A source close to the project revealed to Bollywood Hungama that Ahaan and Ajay will be seen alongside each other in the ambitious project.

The source further added that the Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actor will be essaying the antagonist in the movie which promises to be an exciting and visually grand affair. The movie will be a part of a superhero franchise and each film will have a new antagonist. For the unversed, Ajay was last seen in roles of negative shades in movies like Raajneeti and the Priyadarshan directorial Tezz.

The movie is to be an expensive project

The source hinted at the movie to be an ambitious and lavish project. It further stated how it is quite rare for a debutante to grab such an expensive movie as his launching movie. The source went on to say that producer Aditya Chopra has full faith in Ahaan's talent and is convinced that he will do justice to the movie.

It will also mark the directorial debut of Shiv who has also gained Aditya's trust in pulling off this challenging endeavor. The source added that the presence of Ajay as the main baddie will also give the required hype to the movie.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay has an interesting project lined up for him. He will next feature in the movie, Bhuj: The Pride of India, a war action movie helmed by Abhishek Dudhaiya. Set during the Indo-Pak War of 1971, the film essays the life of IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, who reconstructed the IAF airbase in Bhuj with the help of 300 local women. The movie will soon see an OTT release on Disney+ Hotstar.

