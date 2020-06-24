'Anushka Sharma Invests Deeply In The Script', Says 'Bulbbul' Director Anvita Dutt

Recently, Anvita Dutt, who is gearing up to mark her directorial debut with a Netflix's original film Bulbbul, talked about the producer-actor Anushka Sharma. During her chat with a leading news portal, Anvita Dutt opened up about working with Anushka Sharma and recalled a past incident when she wrote the script of Bulbbul. Anvita Dutt stated that Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh invest deeply in the script, and give everything in their power to make the story come alive.

READ | What Time Does 'Bulbbul' Release On Netflix? More Details About This Horror Film

Bulbbul director Anvita talks about Anushka

Interestingly, Anvita Dutt stated that Anushka Sharma is a storyteller. She further added that Anushka Sharma has a discerning eye for scripts, which has made her one of the finest producers. Recalling her old days, Anvita Dutt revealed that Karnesh, Anushka Sharma's brother, had read the script of Bulbbul when he was working in the merchant navy and told her if he ever turned filmmaker, he would produce Bulbbul.

READ | Anushka Sharma On 'Bulbbul': Everyone Who Has Been Wronged Will Relate To It

As the conversation moved ahead, Anvita Dutt also talked about her journey from a writer to a director. Dutt said that when she wrote Bulbbul, she promised herself that she will direct it too. Elaborating about her experience as a director, Dutt said that Bulbbul has shaped up exactly as she had charted it out on the storyboard. As Bulbbul will take an OTT release, Anvita also shared her views on the same. Dutt stated that as a storyteller, her aim is to reach out to people. She would be happy even if it was a part of a bioscope show.

Bulbbul details

Bulbbul is an upcoming Indian horror film produced under the production banner of Clean Slate Films. Bulbbul is a supernatural period horror film that is set in the Indian State of Bengal. Bulbbul will start streaming on Netflix from June 24, 2020, onwards. Bulbbul will narrate the story of a man who returned home after years to find that his brother's child bride is now grown up and resides in his ancestral village. The child bride, who turned into a grown woman in Bengal, harboured a dark past of murders in her village. The murders are connected to the legend of a “Chudail”, which is the Hindi word for witch.

READ | Anushka Sharma Shares An Eerie Video From 'Bulbbul' & It Will Send Chills Down The Spine

Watch Bulbbul trailer below:

READ | Avinash Tiwary Talks About His Character 'Satya' In Much-awaited Film 'Bulbbul'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.