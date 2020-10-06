Bobby Deol Reveals Favourites From 'Barsaat', Including Sunglasses In Love Tujhe Love Song

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol recently celebrated 25 years of Barsaat movie. In a recent interview, he went to reveal his favourites from his debut flick. The actor recalled how much he loved his sunglasses in Love Tujhe Love song, which was a rage during that time. Bobby Deol also spoke about his leather jacket in the romantic action movie. Read on to know more details about the story:

Bobby Deol's 25 years in Bollywood: Actor reveals his favourites from Barsaat

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol celebrated 25 years of his debut flick Barsaat alongside Twinkle Khanna in the lead roles. In an interview with Telegraph India, he recalled his experience with the making of the romantic action movie. Talking about his favourites from the film, Bobby Deol reminisced the song Humko Sirf Tumse Pyar Hain and said that he liked it a lot. The actor went on to speak about his sunglasses in Love Tujhe Love track, which went on to become a rage during that time. He expressed how fascinated he was with those.

Bobby Deol remembered that he wanted to do that song with his purple Revo sunglasses. He mentioned that director Rajkumar Santoshi did not approve of the accessory as his eyes were not visible through the glasses. So, the actor said that he went and told Santosh Sivan, who encouraged him to wear those sunglasses and said that they looked cool. Deol concluded by telling that he never realised those goggles would become such a rage among fans.

Also read: Bobby Deol Celebrates 25 Years In Bollywood, Calls It An 'overwhelming, Emotional' Journey

Also read: Akshay Kumar Wishes Nitara; Says 'I Love My Baby Girl More Than I Knew Was Possible'

The actor also recalled his leather jacket, which was a hit at that time. Talking about the same, he said that it was his own jacket. He revealed the brand as Versus by Versace, which had just launched back then. The actor remembered that Anna Singh did the rest of his outfit in Barsaat. He went down the memory lane and said how fun that time was. Moreover, the actor said he wished to go back to those days.

Also read: Bobby Deol Stuns His Fans In New 'Japnaam' Picture From 'Aashram'

Also read: Akshay Kumar Visits Gurudwara In Glasgow; Fans Swamp Him For Pictures Outside The Hotel

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.