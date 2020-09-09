Akshay Kumar's B'day: Kareena Kapoor Shares Karisma's Throwback Pic With 'best Co-star'

Making Akshay Kumar’s birthday special with her wishes, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a throwback picture of her sister Karisma Kapoor and the birthday boy together. The picture shows the two iconic actors from their initial career days in the entertainment fraternity. While captioning the post, Kareena expressed his fondness of working with Akshay Kumar and called him her “best co-star.”

Kareena Kapoor's birthday wishes for Akshay Kumar

According to Kareena, the throwback picture she shared on Instagram is from Karisma's first picture Akshay Kumar. Further while explaining the reason behind uploading the photograph on Instagram and extending her adorable wishes, Kareena wrote that this is how she knows the actor and this is how she will always remember him by the first film he did with her sister. Further, she wrote that Akshay Kumar will always be her best co-star. At last, she wrote that Akshay is and will always be nothing but the best.

Karisma Kapoor and Akshay Kumar co-starred in many films, including Suhaag, Dil Toh Paagal Hai, Sapoot, Yeh Dillagi, Ek Rishtaa: The Bond of Love, Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya Hai, and Mere Jeewan Saathi.

Several fans of the two actors were quick enough to pour in their love under the post in the comment section. One of the users expressed his love for the two stars and wrote that there could be no other great on-screen Jodi like Akshay and Karisma. Another user extended his wishes to Akshay Kumar and called him “meme legend.” A third follower of the actress wrote, “beautiful old memories” while another wrote “so cute picture.”



A few minutes later, Karisma Kapoor re-posted the picture shared by her sister on her Instagram profile. She revealed that the picture happens to be from the shooting of the 1992 film Deedar. Karisma wrote: "Deedar days. Such fun memories (I look so much like my mom here). #newcomers #memoriesforlife. Happy birthday AK." Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar have previously worked together in films such as Kambakkht Ishq, Aitraaz, Tashan, Ajnabee, and Gabbar Is Back. The duo was last seen together in 2019 hit Good Newwz. The film also starred Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. The film was directed by Raj Mehta.

