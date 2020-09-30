Unseen Pic Of The Day: Baby Kriti Sanon Looks Every Bit Adorable In This Childhood Photo

Actor Kriti Sanon is often seen posting her childhood pictures on her social media. Here’s a throwback picture of the actor from her childhood days. In the picture, Kriti Sanon is seen standing in front of a historical monument as she poses for a picture. Dressed in a pink and white dress with ruffles, baby Kriti is seen flashing a wide smile for the camera.

The actor is also seen keeping one hand on her head as she stands still for the photograph. Not to miss her bob cut hair and cute shoes that made her look even more adorable. The actor looks totally unrecognisable in the picture. Fans in a huge number showered love on Kriti Sanon’s photo. Take a look at Kriti Sanon’s unseen photo.

Kriti Sanon talks about her 'mantra' in life

Kriti Sanon has been brushing her writing skills while staying at home. The actor is often seen sharing pictures of her writings on her Instagram. In the recent past, Kriti Sanon shared a piece of her writing. Her poem was all about self-love and self-conscience. The actor also shared a long caption mentioning the reason behind sharing her writing.

She wrote, "#MyMantra Just... ðŸ’› P.S. : This is not a “cryptic” post! ðŸ™ðŸ» It isn’t For or Against anyone! Sometimes things are just that simple..ðŸ¤·‍â™€ï¸ Sometimes there is actually NOTHING between the lines! I write because i like penning my thoughts or poetic ideas. What You interpret actually depends on YOU, and not ME. ðŸ¦‹ðŸŒ¸ ðŸ™ðŸ»." (sic) Take a look at Kriti Sanon's post.

Picture Courtesy: Kriti Sanon Instagram

On the work front

Kriti Sanon will be seen alongside Akshay Kumar, Rajkummar Rao, Dimple Kapadia and Paresh Rawal in the film Bachchan Pandey. Apart from that, she will also be seen in Ahmed Khan’s much-awaited film, Heropanti 2. She will be seen sharing screen space with co-star Tiger Shroff in lead roles. The film is said to be a remake of the 2012 Korean action movie A Company Man.

She will also next be seen in Laxman Utekar's Mimi, which is a remake of the National Award-winning 2011 Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy!. Along with Kriti Sanon, the film will also feature Pankaj Tripathi and Sai Tamhankar. Kriti Sanon will be seen playing the character of an aspiring actor from a small town, who will end up being a surrogate mother for a couple.

