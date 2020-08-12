Unseen Pic Of The Day: Big B Remembers Mother Teji On Her Birth Anniversary; Pics Inside

Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog and posted some unseen photographs with his mother. The actor remembered her on her birthday and shared the family pictures on the blog along with an emotional note. He also shared some beautiful quotes written by his mother in a letter to a friend.

Read Also | Amitabh Bachchan And Anushka Sharma Wish Bosco Martis For His Film 'Rocket Gang'

Amitabh remembers mother Teji Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan on his blog post revealed that today is the birthday of “the most beautiful Ma in the world”. He further mentioned that a dear family friend pulled out a handwritten letter from the actor’s mother in 1977. Amitabh Bachchan wrote in his post that some of the thoughts are “so beautiful and filled with the philosophical aesthetic of words”. Here are some of the quotes mentioned in the blog by Amitabh Bachchan.

Read Also | Amitabh Bachchan And Avatar Gill's Films That Movie Lovers Must Watch

.. affection regard and love, when it comes gradually and keeps growing is more permanent, because it has passed the test of time. Time spares no one . .. ever since I was a child I have valued home life above everything else. It is the one thing I am sure of and it’s the whole point of my being with my children. Once they have been well loved, whatever life holds for them, they’ll have known that security and love behind them. It will be their strength to carry them through their whole lives.

Have you ever noticed that it is the ones who haven’t been loved who grow up to hate so much ? .. I believe in the emancipation of women but not at the cost of ones home. For in their emancipation women are losing what has always made them emotionally superior to men - their tenderness and essential warmth of heart . .. fate has an unkind habit of refusing to reward the worthy almost as though being worthy was sufficient reward in itself .. .. I have only loved and loved wisely. For love never asks for anything, except perhaps a smile or two .. Love asks not , “What can you give to me ?” But, “What can I give to you ?” .. this has been my personal philosophy , with regard to my husband, my sons and my friends ..

Read Also | Amitabh Bachchan's Befitting Reply To Fan Asking To Reflect Responsibility Through Words

Amitabh Bachchan ended the note mentioning that it would be a sacrilege for him to say any more. He further wrote that with a silent prayer and remembrance, he would like to close the blog post. Check out the unseen family pictures of the actor below.

Pictures with mother Teji Bachchan

All image credits to srbachchan.tumblr.com

Read Also | Abhishek Bachchan Tests Negative For COVID, Amitabh Bachchan Says 'God Is Great'

Promo credits: Amitabh Bachchan Instagram and srbachchan.tumblr.com

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.