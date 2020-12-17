Unseen Pic Of The Day: Kajal Aggarwal And Gautam Kitchlu Look Stunning In This Picture

Kajal Aggarwal's wedding with businessman Gautam Kitchlu made headlines ever since the two tied the knot on October 30, 2020. Recently, photographer Joseph Radhik, who captured their wedding, recently took to Instagram to share an unseen picture of the duo that is truly unmissable. The photographer also went on to pen a sweet note revealing details about the picture. On seeing this stunning picture, fans went on to flood the comment section with heaps of praise and wishes.

Taking to his Instagram handle, photographer Joseph Radhik went on to share an unseen picture of Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu from their engagement. In the picture, one can see the duo where they are holding and adorably resting their heads on each other. One can also see a silhouette of Kajal and Gautam that looks absolutely stunning.

In the picture, Kajal can be seen sporting a sheer saree with sequenced borders and also opted for a floral embroidered blouse. She completed the look with chandelier earrings and bangles. She also opted for a middle parting sleek hairdo and well-done brows. Gautam, on the other hand, donned a striped kurta along with an embroidered waistcoat. Take a look at Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu's unseen photo below.

On seeing this post, fans went all out to comment on all things nice. The post shared by the photographer went on to receive likes and comments from netizens. Some of the users went on to laud the picture. While some praised Joseph for his photography skills. One of the users wrote, “Gorgeous”. While the other one wrote, “wow. Love this”. Take a look at a few comments below.

Kajal Aggarwal's wedding photos

Apart from this, Kajal Aggarwal went on to post a couple of more picture from her wedding ceremony that took place on October 30, 2020. In the picture, she is seen laughing with Gautam as they stood alongside a cake. Kajal was seen donning a golden embellished lehenga with a plunging neckline and full sleeves blouse. Gautam Kitchlu, on the other hand, was seen wearing an all-black outfit. She captioned the picture as, "May we have our croquembouche and eat it too? #happyonemonth #timefliesalready #catchingmoments”. Check out the picture below.

