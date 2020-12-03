Kajal Aggarwal Shares A Throwback Picture From Her Engagement Day, Check It Out

Kajal Aggarwal's wedding with Gautam Kitchlu made headlines ever since the two got hitched on October 30, 2020. Kajal Aggarwal shared photos from each one of her wedding festivities on Instagram and the pictures went viral in no time. The Singham actor recently took to her Instagram stories and shared a throwback photo from her engagement with Gautam. Read on to know more about the photo and what it says.

Kajal Aggarwal's throwback picture

Kajal Aggarwal's sister Nisha Aggarwal posted a story with her husband, Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu. The four of them can be smiling and laughing in the throwback picture, which is from Kajal's engagement day. Nisha wrote in her story, "Expression! Priceless!". The Magadheera actor reposted it and wrote, "Indeed", followed with a heart-eyed emoticon. Kajal Aggarwal's husband and herself can be spotted in white and yellow outfits while Nisha and her husband chose to wear pink and black traditional clothes. You can see the picture here.

The yellow saree worn by Kajal in the picture is designed by ace designer Manish Malhotra. On her engagement day, Aggarwal posted a series of pictures wearing the yellow saree and captioned it, "My dearest @manishmalhotra05 thank you for getting your team to create this beautiful saree for me, all the way back in June, bang in the middle of the thick of the lockdown- when nothing was even possible. I truly appreciate all your effort, hard work, and the warmth with which you were a part of my engagement. Lots of love ðŸ’›"

Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram pictures

The Singham star made sure that her fans and followers get to see what attire she has worn for her wedding festivities. On October 30, 2020, Kajal shared a picture from her Haldi ceremony where she decorated herself with light pink and white flowers. Kajal also shared pictures from every occasion and the reception outfit from designers Falgunishane peacock and wedding lehenga from Anamika Khanna received the most likes on Instagram and were widely shared.

The actor thanked designer Anamika Khanna by saying, "My dearest @anamikakhanna.in loved every tiny detail of this gorgeous garment. Thank you for all your hard work, intricacy, attention to detail, and most importantly all the love that you put into this piece of art that I wore on my most important day."

Image Credits: Kajal Aggarwal official Instagram account

