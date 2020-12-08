Kajal Aggarwal Shares Picture Of An 'animated Conversation' With Husband Gautam

Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu recently got married and the actor has kept on giving updates and glimpses of her marriage ceremony on social media. Now that the couple has finally tied the knot, the followers on her Instagram can see more of Kajal Aggarwal’s wedding photos in her posts and stories. She recently shared a candid photo from her wedding in which she and her husband are engaged in a conversation. Have a look at the Instagram story.

The animated conversation between Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu

Kajal Aggarwal posted an image of herself along with her husband Gautam and one can see them engaged in a brief conversation with each other. Kajal wrote on the story that she did not know what kind of “animated conversation” they were having, and also she did not seem to be sure of how the couple actually got time to do so on their busy day. The photo sees Gautam saying something to Kajal who is listening with rapt attention while having a smile on her face. The actor gave a funny quip to the memory she shared of their wedding.

Image courtesy: Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram

Kajal Aggarwal got married to Gautam on November 30, not before sharing a few glimpses of her wedding ceremonies on her social media accounts. There were other wedding ceremonies held as well before the final wedding date. More than a month after tying the knot, the actor seems to have come across a memory from the wedding among the many photos that would have probably been taken. After her wedding, Kajal has also shared several other candid photos along with her husband from the wedding on Instagram.

The actor had revealed to Vogue that the couple met each other through mutual friends more than a decade ago. She further revealed that the couple dated for three years after being friends with each other for many years, before eventually getting married. The couple had gotten engaged earlier this June before announcing the news of their marriage. Kajal Aggarwal has starred in over a number of Tamil and Telugu films, and also played major roles in successful films like Singham and Special 26.

