Kajal Aggarwal Shares Unseen Wedding Pictures With Gautam Kitchlu; Check Out

Kajal Aggarwal took the internet by storm when she posted her wedding pictures a month ago. The actor shared a glimpse of her intimate wedding ceremony which was attended by the couple’s close group of friends and family. Recently, she posted a series of heart-warming unseen pictures from her wedding functions where she is seen with her husband.

Kajal Aggarwal's wedding photos take the internet by a storm

Kajal Aggarwal posted a picture in which she was seen hugging husband Gautam Kitchlu from behind. The actor captioned the post as, “Here’s to laughter, love and all things nice”. Check out the post of the two below.

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu's quirky post

Netizens react

As soon as the post went up on social media, fans of the actor flocked to it to leave their comments and reactions. A number of people showered the newly married couple with love and regards and left heart and kiss emoticons. Numerous other people complimented how good the two looked together. Check out some of the fan comments on the picture below.

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

Kajal Aggarwal's wedding photos

Kajal Aggarwal went on to post a couple of more picture from her wedding ceremony that took place a month ago. In another picture, she was seen laughing with Gautam as they stood alongside a cake. Kajal was seen wearing a golden embellished lehenga with a deep v neckline and full sleeves blouse. She captioned the picture as, "May we have our croquembouche and eat it too? ðŸ§ðŸª #happyonemonth ðŸ’ðŸ»‍â™€ï¸ #timefliesalready #catchingmoments."

The actor left her long tresses open and went for a full makeup look. She was seen wearing a choker necklace to amp up her outfit. Gautam Kitchlu on the other hand was seen wearing an all-black outfit, check out the picture below.

Netizens react

A number of netizens left their comments and reactions on the picture. A number of people showered the newly married couple with love and regards and left heart and kiss emoticons. Check out some of the fan comments on the picture below.

In another picture, the newly wedded couple was seen raising glasses of their drinks. The couple looked adorable in the black and white picture. The actor captioned the picture as, "Husband", take a look at it below.

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.