What Is Croquembouche? Learn About The Dish That Featured In Kajal Aggarwal's Wedding

Croquembouche is a well-known French dessert that is often found in classy functions, including weddings, baptisms and other types celebrations or festivities. The dish is over two hundred years old with its invention dating back to 1806, as mentioned in André Viard's culinary encyclopedia Le Cuisinier Impérial. This dessert was also seen in Kajal Aggarwal’s wedding, and the actor has even uploaded a post on Instagram referencing the dessert. Although in India, there are still many who may not be aware of this particular dessert. Here is everything you need to know about the dessert.

What is croquembouche?

The literal croquembouche meaning translates to ‘(something that) crunches in the mouth’. The Spruce Eats describes croquembouche as a dessert of "sweet, crisp pastries that are composed of many small choux filled with cream and are towered one on top of the other and glued with sugar caramel". It is also revealed that modern recipes of the dish is often made with tasty pastry cream flavours and then decorated with flowers, sugar art, or melted chocolate. The crunchy nature of the dish does justice to the name given to it.

There have been several types of croquembouche created in different flavours around the world. Chocolate croquembouche and vanilla croquembouche happen to be some of the most popularly consumed flavours of the dish. Eggs, egg yolks, milk, almonds, sugar, caramel, and light corn syrup are some of the most important recipe ingredients of croquembouche, according to Bon Appetit. After using the required ingredients to make the choux pastry and vanilla cream or the cream of preferred flavour, assembling of the tower containing all the profiteroles comes in the form of a major challenge for any chef. There are around 48 profiteroles in total, which can give 24 servings with 2 profiteroles per person.

ALSO READ: Nora Fatehi Says She Wants To Go 'back To The Beach', Check Out Her PostThis dessert may not be available commonly in Indian weddings, as Western, especially French desserts and dishes are uncommon at such events. Indians are generally unaware of what is croquembouche. Indian weddings generally carry Indian cuisine and often Italian cuisine as well. However, as Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram post proves, the food trends at traditional functions seem to be changing with the times.

