Kapil Sharma Cheering Anayra As She Takes Baby Steps Is The Cutest Thing On Internet

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma, who is gearing up to welcome his second child, recently dropped a video of his one-year-old daughter Anayra. In the video, shared on January 28, Anayra can be seen walking around in the home with the help of a walker. As she walks faster, someone from behind the camera, presumably Kapil Sharma, says "very good". While sharing the video on his Twitter handle, Kapil expressed his excitement as Anayra started learning to walk as he added a heart-eye and red heart emoticon in his caption. Scroll down to take a look.

Kapil Sharma's daughter learns to walk

Yeh lo ji ðŸ˜ Anayra is learning how to walk â¤ï¸ https://t.co/cgGkAjiTgG pic.twitter.com/6oroONLfRl — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) January 28, 2021

READ | Kapil Sharma Officially Announces Arrival Of Second Baby, Talks About Show Going Off Air

So far, the video has managed to garner more than 30K views on the micro-blogging site. Interestingly, Kapil shared the video at the request of a Twitter user as he planed to interact with his fans. Meanwhile, the comments section of the video-tweet was flooded with compliments like "cute" and "sweet". On the other hand, the Twitter user, who requested the comedian to share Anayra's video, dropped a 'thank you' text in the comments box. Amid this, another Twitter asked Kapil to share his first thought after seeing Anayra. A handful of fans also dropped heart-eye and red-heart emojis.

READ | Kapil Sharma Pours In Love For His Mother, Extends Warm Wish On Her Birthday; See Post

READ | Kapil Sharma Tweets About Possible 'good News', Fans Wonder What It Could Be

Interestingly, Kapil Sharma's wife Ginni Chatrath is pregnant with their second child. During his chat session, the Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karun actor officially confirmed the news with his fans. When a fan asked Kapil to give clarity about the rumours of his comedy show going off-air, Kapil said that he will be on a small break. In response to it, another user asked the reason. And, Sharma in a reply wrote, "Bcoz I need be there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby (sic)". As soon as he broke the news on the micro-blogging site, his followers and fans showered love on the couple.

In 2018, the Firangi actor announced his marriage. Via a social media post, Sharma informed fans that he was tying the knot with his long-time girlfriend, Ginni Chatrath. Later, in December 2019, Kapil and Ginny welcomed their firstborn child.

READ | Kapil Sharma Makes An 'auspicious Announcement' About Netflix Debut; Read Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.