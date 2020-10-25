Did You Know Kendall Jenner And Kylie Jenner Have Popular Celebrity As Their Godmother?

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner are one of the most popular American media personalities. They have been starring in the E! reality television series, Keeping Up with the Kardashians since 2007 and are currently very successful in their own fields of work. But, did you know that these celebrity sibling pair have a Godmother who is also very well-known in the world. Read further ahead to know more about the Godmother of Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

Also Read | Kendall Jenner Has Yet Another Lookalike & This Time It's A Beauty Blogger Mom, Read Here

Kylie and Kendall Jenner’s Godmother

Recently, the very popular American television presenter, singer, songwriter, actor, and author, Kathie Lee Gifford appeared on the show, Watch What Happens Live. While having a candid chat on the show, the artist revealed that she is the Godmother of America’s biggest media sensations, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner. She said that the mother of the two girls, Kris Jenner and herself have been friends for the longest time now, ever since they were in their mid-twenties.

Also Read | Athiya Shetty Shares A 'multitasking' Post, Krishna Shroff Tags Kendall Jenner On It; See

While on the show, a fan asked Kathie Lee Gifford about what advice would she want to give to her Goddaughters, Kendall and Kylie. In order to answer the question, Kathie said that by the time she left California, the two were still very, very small, so obviously Kathie Lee Gifford didn’t have much of an influence on their lives. But, she loves them, she loves them all and they are part of her life. She would tell them, to stay close to God and to be true to themselves. This is what Kathie Lee Gifford would tell everyone.

Also Read | Kendall Jenner's Makeup Artist Mary Phillips Shares The Secret Of 'super-angelic' Eyebrows

Both, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner have moved out of their house and stay by themselves now. Kylie Jenner’s family has herself and her three-year-old daughter, Stormi. Kendall Jenner’s family is still herself, her father Caitlyn Jenner and mother Kris Jenner. Both, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner have always been very close to their mother and all of their stepsisters. Kylie Jenner's family have recently decided to end their legacy of a reality television show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, that has left many fans sad and upset.

Also Read | Kendall Jenner Goes Live On Instagram With Barack Obama's Speechwriter Jon Favreau

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.