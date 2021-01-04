Kendall Jenner Goes Snow Skating With Sister Kylie; Calls It 'light Afternoon'

Kendall Jenner celebrated her New Year's eve with sister Kylie Jenner. The Jenner sisters were off on a snow-filled getaway in the mountains. Recently, the Victoria's Secret model took to her official Instagram handle and gave a sneak peek into her vacation with Kylie. She posted a video, wherein, Kendall was spotted snow skating through the white valley. Take a look at Kendall Jenner's Instagram post.

Watch Kendall Jenner snow skating

In the above-embedded video, Kendall Jenner can be seen grooving in a yellow bomber jacket. She paired the jacket ensemble with black snow skating pants. Kendall also wore a black helmet as the safety gear and blue safety glasses. The star was seen sliding through the snow-filled mountain with ease. Sharing the holiday post on social media, Kendall wrote, "light afternoon" in her caption. Check out Kendall Jenner's snow skating video on social media.

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Kendall Jenner were quick to share their responses to the snow skating video. One of Kendall Jenner's followers wrote, "this is good - slope style Kenny", while another added, "How can you be so perfect?". One of the star's fans called her "Kendall White". Netizens also complimented Kendall on her chic and stylish jacket. Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Kendall Jenner was spotted spending her holidays with Kylie Jenner and the latter's daughter Stormi Webster. While Kendall was snow skating, Kylie and Stormi also joined the former in the mountains. Kylie shared a video on Instagram, wherein, the youngest Jenner was seen snow skating with her mother. Kendall filmed the video.

She can be heard motivating Stormi as the latter tries snow skating seemingly for the first time. Stormi was seen in an off-white outfit and donned it with a neon helmet. On the other hand, Kylie Jenner wore a black jacket, paired with red leather pants. She also wore black headgear. Sharing the video on Instagram, Jenner wrote, "my little pro!!!". Take a look at Kylie Jenner's Instagram post.

