Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Planning To Get Back Together? IG Post Sparks Romance Rumours

Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner took the internet by surprise after she shared a couple of steamy pictures with former beau and rapper Travis Scott on her Instagram handle. The ex-couple raised many eyebrows as they posed with each other in custom-made couture by the luxury French fashion house, Givenchy. However, does Kylie's recent post with Travis hint at a reconciliation?

Kylie's cosy pictures with Travis spark reconciliation rumours

A couple of days ago, social media was left stunned when Kylie Jenner shared some cosy pictures with Travis Scott. In the pictures shared by her, the former couple posed for the camera in custom-made Givenchy ensembles, shelling out major fashion goals. While Travis sported a pair of latex pants with a plain beige tee, rounded off with a chunky golden belt and beige slides, his ex-ladylove stunned in sheer embellished nude-toned wrap around dress paired with a structured shoulder cape jacket. The 23-year-old completed her outfit with embellished pointed stilettos and a golden handbag.

Check out Kylie Jenner's Instagram post below:

Soon after the pictures were shared online, netizens went gaga over them thinking that it possibly hinted at the duo's plan of getting back together. Apart from fans, a couple of family members and close friends were also taken by surprise when they saw the couple's pictures together. Elder sister Khloe Kardashian slid into the comment section of the post and expressed, "ABSOLUTELY SHOOK TO MY CORE", while mother Chris Jenner simply went "Wowza!!!" A lot of other celebrities who showered the duo with heaps of praise include Doja Cat, friend Malika, makeup artist Ariel, and Heather Sanders to name a few.

However, much to fans' disappointment, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are not planning to get back together, confirmed a report by E! News. A source told the international outlet that the duo is just friends and that there's nothing going on between them. It was also revealed that Kylie and Travis get along well and are great at co-parenting daughter Stormi. The source also shared that although they enjoy each other's company, they are just friends.

Meanwhile, rumours are rife that Kylie is seeing model-musician Fai Khadra, whom she recently went out on a romantic getaway with. However, a lot of portals claimed that Khadra is not Kylie Jenner's boyfriend, but a member of their extended friends' group.

