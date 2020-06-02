Unseen Pic Of The Day: Raj Kapoor & Vyjayanthimala’s Adorable Pic From 'Sangam' Sets

Bollywood actor Raj Kapoor, also known as the greatest showman of Hindi cinema, died on June 2, 1988. Currently, a throwback picture of the actor from the sets of his Sangam movie has been making rounds on his death anniversary. Check out how his fans are paying tribute to the actor.

This throwback picture takes us back to the sets of the first coloured film made by Raj Kapoor, Sangam. In these pictures, Raj Kapoor is seen with his co-star Vyjayanthimala. The first picture sees Raj Kapoor donning a big hat and standing with Vyjayanthimala who is seen sporting the same hat with a white saree.

The second picture is a still of Raj Kapoor and Vyjayanthimala, where he is seen feeding her with a spoon and a plate in his hand. The third picture is a beautiful frame with the duo standing and posing for the camera. Vyjayanthimala is seen wearing a floral saree in this picture while Raj Kapoor is dressed in formals with a white shirt and black pants. The caption of the picture says, 'Tribute to showman RAJ KAPOOR on death anniversary. "My films and I, to me it is same as saying my beloved and I, or my life’s breath and I, or my purpose and I. To me, my films are all these rolled into one, perhaps more.”'

Also Read| Unseen Pic of the Day: Raj Kapoor's 98-yr-old ancestral home looks like this now; see pics

About Sangam

Sangam is a romantic film directed by Raj Kapoor, written by Inder Raj Anand, and produced by Kapoor with Mehboob Studio and Filmistan. The film stars Vyjayanthimala, Raj Kapoor and Rajendra Kumar in the lead roles, with Iftekhar, Raj Mehra, Nana Palsikar, Lalita Pawar, Achala Sachdev and Hari Shivdasani appearing in supporting roles. It became a hit in India and is considered a classic today.

Also Read| Raj Kapoor's 'Bol Radha Bol' song rendered in Arabic version, netizens say 'superb'

About Raj Kapoor

Raj Kapoor made his debut in Bollywood with the movie Inquilab at the age of ten. Raj Kapoor's big break came with the lead role in Neel Kamal (1947) opposite Madhubala in her first role as a leading lady. In 1948, at the age of twenty-four, he established his own studio, R. K. Films, and became the youngest film director of his time making his directorial debut with Aag starring himself, Nargis, Kamini Kaushal and Premnath. In 1949, he co-starred alongside Dilip Kumar and Nargis in Mehboob Khan's hit film Andaz which was his first major success as an actor. He had his first success as a producer, director and star of Barsaat released later that year.

Also Read| Unseen pic of the day: Akshay Kumar from his sister's wedding is every desi brother ever

Also Read| Unseen pic of the day: Sara Ali Khan is busy with her phone as Imtiaz Ali looks on

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.