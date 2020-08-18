Unseen Pic Of The Day: Randeep Remembers 'cultural Icon' Pandit Jasraj With Rare Photo

Randeep Hooda recently paid his last respect to musician Pandit Jasraj by sharing an unseen picture of him. Pandit Jasraj passed away on August 17 at the age of 90. His daughter Durga Jasraj confirmed the news to PTI. In the monochrome picture, Pandit Jasraj is captured candidly as he was seen gazing at something in distance.

Randeep Hooda addressed the musician as ‘cultural icon” and wrote, “A cultural icon of classical proportions.. raag to khyal - pure class .. Rest in peace.” Fans in a huge number cherished good memories of Pandit Jasraj and also praised him for his contribution to the music industry. Take a look at Randeep Hooda’s Twitter update.

A cultural icon of classical proportions.. raag to khyal - pure class ..

Rest in peace #PanditJasraj ji🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/2RK94wGOZ7 — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) August 17, 2020

Official statement by Pandit Jasraj's family

An official statement released by Pandit Jasraj's family reads, "With profound grief, we inform, that Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj Ji breathed his last this morning at 5:15 am EST due to a cardiac arrest, at home in New Jersey, USA. May Lord Krishna welcome him lovingly through the doors of heaven, where Pandit Ji will now sing Om Namo Bhagwate Vasudevaya exclusively just for his beloved Lord. We pray that his soul rests in eternal musical peace. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers.

Pandit Jasraj Ji's family, and the students of Mewati Gharana. Bapuji, Jai Ho…".

Shweta Pandit mourns the loss of Pandit Jasraj

Tributes poured in for Pandit Jasraj after the legendary classical vocalist breathed his last in the United States of America on Monday. Right from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to numerous politicians and film stars, the death was mourned with glorious respects. The Padma Vibhushan-winner’s grand-niece Shweta Pandit too expressed her thoughts in an emotional post.

Shweta Pandit dropped heartwarming pictures with Pandit Jasraj to convey her tribute. In one of them, the legend was blessing the singer, known for songs in films like Partner, Welcome, Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, among others, at her wedding in 2016. Along with that, she also shared a screenshot of the call last record with him, showing that they had shared a video call on August 7. Bidding adieu to her ‘precious dadu’, she recalled all the ‘insanely beautiful memories’, and being speechless about the death.

Good bye my precious dadu. So many insanely beautiful memories you have given me.. but i have no words now #RIPPanditJasraj 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/q0LpCvrgr8 — Shweta Pandit (@ShwetaPandit7) August 17, 2020

Pandit Jasraj was a recipient of the Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and the Padma Shri. The musician belonged to the Mewati Gharana and enjoyed a successful music career spanning over 80 years. Recalling his first concert in 1952 for Nepal King Tribhuwan Bir Bikram Shah, in an earlier interview with PTI, Pandit Jasraj said, "The king told his men to announce that he has awarded me 5,000 gold coins. I was shocked, I couldn't believe it. I was sweating and I almost fainted, I was maybe 22-year-old then".

