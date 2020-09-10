Unseen Pic Of The Day: Rare Photo Of Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt With Their Brother Rahul

Alia Bhatt is often seen posting pictures with her sisters. Here’s a throwback picture of Ali Bhatt with Rahul Bhatt and sisters Pooja Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt. In this picture, all four of them are seen sitting together as they flash a wide smile for the picture. This unseen picture of Alia Bhatt with her siblings was taken in the year 2013.

Alia Bhatt looks evidently young as she is spotted donning an animal print shirt with white bottoms. Both Pooja Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt kept it casual with plain solid coloured t-shirts and denim. Rahul Bhatt was wearing a white graphic t-shirt in the picture. Rahul Bhatt is the son of Mahesh Bhatt and his first wife Kiran Bhatt. He is also the brother of Pooja Bhatt and half-brother of Shaheen Bhatt and Alia Bhatt. Take a look at Bhatt sisters' unseen photo of brother Rahul Bhatt.

Also Read| Alia Bhatt shares a cryptic note for her haters quoting 'Harry Potter'

Unseen picture of Alia Bhatt

Here is another unseen picture of Alia during her young days which has been doing the rounds on the internet. The actor’s picture proves that she was a diva even in her childhood. This unseen picture of the actor was shared by one of her fans. A toddler Alia can be seen wearing a baby pink t-shirt and olive green pants. Not to miss the messy hairdo that makes her look even cuter. She can be seen posing and is all smiles at the camera. The post went on to receive several likes and positive comments. Her fan who posted this picture went on to ask netizens to guess the child in the post and they guessed it right. One of her fans sweetly called her “Aloopai”. Take a look at the picture below.

Also Read| Parth Samthaan signs Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' featuring Alia Bhatt: Reports

About Sadak 2

Alia Bhatt recently starred in the film Sadak 2, alongside Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt. The film which was supposed to release in theatres released on an OTT platform, due to the ongoing pandemic. The film’s trailer released on August 12, 2020. Sadak 2 released on August 28, 2020, and received an overwhelmingly negative response from the audience as well as the critics. Sadak 2 trailer has 724k likes and nearly 13 M dislikes on YouTube, as of today. Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, the film is a sequel to the 1991 film Sadak. The film marked the comeback of Mahesh Bhatt as a director after 20 years.

Also Read| Trade analyst talks about why Alia Bhatt's 'Sadak 2' was received poorly by the audience

Also Read| Alia Bhatt strikes a pose with a furry friend; BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor shares the pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.