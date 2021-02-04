Unseen Pic Of The Day: Sagarika Ghatge's Childhood Pics With Father Has Left Fans In 'awe'

Dildariyaan actor Sagarika Ghatge took to Instagram on Thursday, February 04, 2021, to share unseen childhood pictures of her along with her father. Along with the picture, the actor also penned a note in the caption revealing details about the same. On seeing this post, fans went all out to comment on all things sweet and nice.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sagarika Ghatge shared major throwback pictures which is too cute to miss. In the pictures, the actor can be seen striking cute poses with her father and is all smiles for the camera. In the first picture, the actor can be seen posing with her father where she is seen donning a red and white outfit, while her father sported a blue checkered shirt with white pants. In the second picture, Sagarika shared a picture where she is seen sitting on her father’s lap along with her soft toys and are all smiles for the camera.

The actor also penned a sweet note along with the picture. She wrote, “Miss you so much with a red heart”. Take a look at Sagarika Ghatge's childhood photos below.

Netizens react

As soon as the Sagarika Ghatge shared the post online, fans went all out to comment on all things happy and nice. Some of the users commented on how adorable the pictures are, while some could not stop going gaga over it. One of the users wrote, “aww. This is so sweet”. The other one commented, “adorable. Truly adorable”. Netizens also commented with many happy emojis. Check out a few comments below.

Apart from this picture, the actor goes on to share several pictures and videos that often take the internet by storm. Also, this is not the first time the actor has been sharing unseen pictures with her father. Earlier to this, Sagarika shared a picture of them from a function which is too cute. In the picture, her father can be seen sweetly hugging and giving a kiss on her cheek. On seeing this post, fans could not stop gushing on how sweet the picture and moment is. Take a look.

