Harman Baweja To Marry Health Coach Sasha Ramchandani On March 21 In Kolkata?

Harman Baweja who got engaged to health coach Sasha Ramchandani in December 2020 in Chandigarh is all set to tie knot in March 2021. The couple will get married in the 'City of Love', Kolkata, as per reports in Pinkvilla. The news of the couple getting engaged was shared by Harman's sister on her Instagram.

Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill says, 'meri umar nai hai', when a fan asks her when is she getting married

Harman Baweja's wedding

Harman Baweja's fiancee Sasha Ramchandani is all set to walk down the aisle on March 21, 2021, in Kolkata. The reports suggest that the ceremony will be private and very few people from the industry will be invited for the same. A source told the publication that the wedding will have a restricted guest list and that 50-70 people have been finalised. The family has already started the preparations for the wedding and there have been no further plans to host a reception for their Mumbai friends.

Also Read: Abhidnya Bhave gets hitched to Mehul Pai; a round up of duo's three-day intimate wedding

Harman Baweja's fiancee Sasha is a fitness expert and health coach. She runs an Instagram page called Better Balanced Self and posts tips on Yoga and healthy diet. The couple got engaged in December at actor's hometown Chandigarh. Harman's sister shared the picture of the couple and congratulated them. Actor Sagarika Ghatge was also a part of their 'Roka' ceremony as she took to her Instagram story to upload the picture of the couple.

Harman Baweja's career

Harman Baweja, son of producer Harry Baweja, started his Bollywood career in 2008 with Love Story 2050, alongside Priyanka Chopra. The film didn't work on the Box Office and received negative reviews. A year later, he appeared in the movie Victory which focused on sports. In the same year, he starred with Priyanka Chopra again for Ashutosh Gowariker's What's Your Rashee?.

Also Read: Ali Abbas Zafar gives sneak-peek into wedding with wife Alicia; see pictures

He was last seen in 2016 with his movie Char Sahibzaade: Rise of Banda Singh Bahadur. Recently, his movie It's My Life with Genelia D'souza which was shot in 2007 released on television this year. The movie is a remake of Telugu film Bommarillu, which was produced by Boney Kapoor and his late wife Sridevi. Currently, he is focusing on his work as a producer. Harman Baweja's Instagram is inactive as of now.

Also Read: Genelia D'Souza and Harman Baweja's new movie to get a direct-to-TV release

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.