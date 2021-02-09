Unseen Pic Of The Day: Sagarika Ghatge's Childhood Picture Will Melt Fans' Hearts

Model turned actor Sagarika Ghatge is best known for her role as Preeti Sabharwal in Chak De! India. She is quite active on her Instagram and often shares throwback pictures with her family. Sagarika recently shared a picture with her parents and her pet dog. Take a look at Sagarika Ghatge's rare picture with her parents.

Sagarika Ghatge's unseen picture with her parents

Sagarika took to her Instagram to share an adorable picture with her parents. In the picture, young Sagarika is posing with her mother Urmila Ghatge and father Vijaysinh Ghatge and their pet Cocker Spaniel in their house in Kolhapur. Sagarika is seen wearing a green dress and was as tall as their pet dog at the time. Take a look at the adorable picture of Sagarika and her family.

A sneak peek into Sagarika Ghatge's Instagram

Sagarika's father Vijaysinh Ghatge passed away on January 9, 2021, at the age of 64. The actor had taken to her Instagram to talk about how she felt about her father. She shared several pictures with her father as she posed with him in her childhood. Sagarika wrote that she couldn't believe that her father is not with them anymore. She added, "Can’t believe you are not with us anymore but I know you are in a peaceful place. I am feeling a void which will never be filled. Thank you for teaching me how to be brave and face this world." She also shared a picture with him from her childhood where she wore puffed sleeved dress and leaned on her father. She wrote that she missed him in the caption of the post. Take a look at Sagarika Ghatge's photos with her father.

Sagarika also shared a picture of her father and herself from her wedding. Sagarika's father is giving a peck on her cheek while she smiled at the camera. Sagarika wore her golden lehenga and looked gorgeous. She also wished her mother Urmila on her birthday. She shared a candid picture of her mother as she giggled over something. Take a look at Sagarika Ghatge's photos with her parents.

