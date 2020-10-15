Unseen Pic Of The Day: Saiyami Kher's Throwback Photo With Grandmother Usha Kiran

Saiyami Kher often manages to steal the spotlight with her quirky social media posts and comments. Here’s a throwback picture of the actor with her grandmother Usha Kiran. In the monochrome picture, the veteran actor is seen gazing at something in the distance as she is captured candidly. Usha Kiran is spotted wearing a saree paired with a necklace and a messy bun. Adjacent to Kiran’s picture, Saiyami Kher’s picture is seen where she is spotted donning a casual denim shirt with an open natural curly hair look. The uncanny resemblance between the duo is clearly visible in the picture. Take a look at Saiyami Kher’s Instagram picture.

About Usha Kiran and Saiyami Kher

Usha Kiran married Monahar Kher who was a doctor and gave birth to two children – Tanvi Azmi and Advait Kher. Saiyami Kher is the daughter of Advait Kher who was a former model and now settled in Nashik with his wife Uttara who was crowned as Femina Miss India in 1982. Tanvi Azmi is also a popular television and film actor who married cinematographer Baba Azmi, brother of Shabana Azmi.

Saiyami Kher missing her Maldives vacation

Saiyami Kher took to Instagram to share a video compilation created with a bunch of throwback clips. In the reel video, she is seen having a gala time in the Maldives while giving major cues on styling vacation outfits. She is also seen posing on a swing in a bright yellow gown, in one of the segments.

In a part of the video, she is seen making an attempt to surf as she rows away, deeper into the sea. In another segment, she is seen swimming with the fish as she is in the middle of a scuba diving session. In most parts of the video, the stunning actor is dressed in different kinds of bikinis that allow her to freely move while indulging in water sports. The iconic What A Wonderful World by Louis Armstrong is being played in the background while the video rolls out.

In the caption for the post, actor Saiyami Kher has spoken about how much she misses being near the sea. She has used a Green Day song reference as the month of September comes to an end. She has also mentioned that she would rather be in the Maldives at the moment. Have a look at the post on Saiyami Kher’s Instagram here.

