Unseen Pic Of The Day: Smita Patil Looks Stunning In Rare Photo Shared By Prateik Babbar

Bollywood actor Prateik Babbar took to Instagram on Wednesday, December 02, 2020, to share an unseen picture of his mother Smita Patil. In the picture, the late actor can be seen looking completely stunning. Prateik also penned a sweet caption with the post. As soon as the post was shared online, fans went all out to comment on all things nice.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Prateik Babbar shared a major throwback picture of his late mother Smita Patil where she looks all stunning striking a pose. In the picture, the actor can be seen striking a pose giving a poker face look. She can be seen sporting a blue denim dungaree and completed the look with a pair of black belt and denim jacket. She also opted for a wavy hairdo, well-done brows, and minimal makeup. By the looks of the post, seems like the actor had an outdoor shoot.

Apart from the picture, Prateik Babbar penned all hashtags describing the photo. He wrote, “#wbw #wayback #wednesday #flashback #greatness”. Take a look at the post below.

Fans react

As soon as Prateik Babbar shared the post online, netizens went all out to comment on all things nice as they praised the picture. The post also received likes and comments from netizens. Some of the users commented on how stunning the actor looked. While some commented all things lovely about the actor. One of the users wrote, “wow”. While the other one wrote, “amazing”. Several celebs also left some comments on the post. Check out a few comments below.

This is not the first time the actor went on to share pictures of his mother on his social media handle. Earlier, Prateik shared a video of himself setting up a thali to pray for his mother on her 65th birth anniversary. In the video, one can see Babbar applying 'teeka' on his mother’s forehead in a framed picture. He then gets a lighted oil lamp and places in the Puja 'thali' before praying for his mom. Along with the video, the actor also thanked everyone for their love and support. Take a look.

