Sunny Deol's Net Worth & Career As The 'Yamla Pagla Deewana' Star Rings In His Birthday

Sunny Deol kick-started his career in 1982 with his debut in the film, Betaab. He rose to fame after his movie titled Arjun, alongside Dimple Kapadia was well-received by the audience. Ever since then, Deol has appeared in several films in his career. More so, in 2019, he also directed the film titled, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, featuring his son, Karan. Having several films under his belt, here's a look at Sunny Deol's net worth.

Sunny Deol's net worth

As per the report of Celebrity Net Worth, Sunny Deol's net worth is Rs 374 crore ($50 million). Sunny Deol's income is apprehensive of his appearances in movies, his production, and his several other ventures. After Arjun, Sunny was roped in for back-to-back films like Dacait, Yateem, Paap Ki Duniya, Ghayal, Jeet, Ghatak, Border and others.

Sunny Deol's movies

His notable work is in movies like The Hero, Ghayal Once Again, Poster Boys among others. The two flicks titled Yamla Pagla Deewana and Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 featuring his father Dharmendra and brother Bobby Deol remain evergreen. Sunny's songs like Yaara O Yaara, Is Tarah Aashiqui Ka, Apne To Apne Hote Hain among others received much-love from fans. Sunny last directed the film, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, which marked the debut of his son Karan, alongside Sahher Bambba. The film opened to decent numbers and garnered mixed reviews from the audience.

Also Read | As Niti Taylor-Parikshit Bawa complete 2 months of wedding, know their combined net worth

Sunny Deol's birthday

As Sunny Doel celebrates his 64th birthday on October 19, wishes have been pouring in on social media. His brother Bobby posted a sweet birthday note for the former. Bobby shared a portrait of Sunny and wrote, "Happy birthday to the greatest soul!

A brother! A Father! A Friend!". More so, Karan Deol also shared a picture with his father and wrote, "Happy birthday Papa, love you". Netizens took to Twitter and shared several stills from his movies and extended warm wishes for Sunny.

Also Read | Kiara Advani Posts Pic With Akshay Ahead Of 'Laxmmi Bomb' Trailer Release, Says 'Be Ready'

Also Read | Raghava Lawrence's net worth ready to shoot as 'Laxmmi Bomb' trailer gets massive love

Also Read | Akshara Haasan's net worth as 'Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu' actor rings in her birthday

Once a Sunny Deol fan, Always a Sunny Deol fan.

Happy Birthday to Kashi of bollywood ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ™ðŸ™ðŸ™ðŸ™ #HappyBirthdaySunnyDeol pic.twitter.com/x3VKBSsv9n — Sunny Deol FC (@TheDeolsFC) October 19, 2020

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.