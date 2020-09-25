Unseen Pic Of The Day: Surekha Sikri's 'Then And Now' Photo Is Truly Unmissable, See Here

Many a time, celebs' unseen photos or videos surface on the internet, giving their fans a glimpse of the actors' heydays. Recently, actor Surekha Sikri's unseen photo is doing the rounds on the internet. The monochrome picture seems to have been taken when she was quite young. Here's what this is about.

Surekha Sikri's unseen pic

An entertainment page on Instagram recently shared Surekha Sikri's unseen pic. The post is a collage of the actor's picture from her younger days and one from now. In the first picture, she is looking at the camera with smoldering and kohl-rimmed eyes while the second picture seems to be from some event and the actor is dressed in gorgeous clothes. Check out the picture here:

Image credit: Bollywoodaccess Instagram

Recently, Surekha Sikri was discharged from the hospital on September 22. The actor had suffered a brain stroke on the morning of September 9 and was immediately rushed to the hospital. She was admitted to the ICU seeing her delicate condition. After more than 10 days of treatment, Sikri recovered enough to be discharged.

Rumours starting circulating that Surekha Sikri was in need of financial aid for her treatment and Sonu Sood had also tweeted about this. However, her manager had rubbished all such rumours saying her son was taking care of the monetary aspect of her treatment. The actor also had her own savings to take care of herself.

According to the statements of her doctor, Surekha Sikri is now in stable condition. She can recognise people and also walk with support. But she will need physiotherapy and it will be some time before she can start working again. The same has been confirmed by the nurse who was looking after her in the hospital.

However, this is not the first time that Surekha Sikri has taken ill. Earlier in 2019, she had revealed in an interview with Hindustan Times that she had suffered a brain stroke and was recovering from it. It happened while she was shooting in Mahabaleshwar. Sikri fell down in the bathroom and hurt her head and for this reason, was not working then.

Meanwhile, Surekha Sikri is popular for her role as 'Dadi' in the telly show Balika Vadhu and others like Saloni Ka Safar, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani and Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil. She is also popular for her role as the grandmother in Badhaai Ho. Besides this, she has also worked in critically acclaimed movies like Manto, Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro, Zubeidaa, Dillagi and Mammo. Sikri has also received three National Awards and the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award.

