Unseen Pic Of The Day: This Vintage Pic Of Tabu Will Make You Fall In Love With Her Again

Actor Tabu recently celebrated 20 years of Mahesh Manjrekar's film, Astitva. She has been in the film industry for more than 2 decades now. Here's Tabu's unseen picture that was clicked during one of her shoots in the 90s. Take a look:

Vintage pic of Tabu from the 90s

Tabu has worked in various films during the 80s and 90s that garnered her popularity. Over the years, she has played roles in various Indian languages like Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and English. This unseen photo of Tabu is a vintage one, clicked during a shoot of her films. She is dressed in a silk saree and a puff-sleeved blouse. Her hair has been styled in braids. She has worn minimal jewellery. She is leaning on a wall and looks down while posing for the camera. Take a look at Tabu's unseen photo.

Image Source: The Culture Gully Instagram

A sneak peek into Tabu's Instagram

Tabu is usually active on her Instagram and often shares pictures from her work life. She recently shared the poster of her 2000-released movie Astitva celebrating 20 years. The Mahesh Manjarekar film starred Sachin Khedekar and Namrata Shirodkar along with her in pivotal roles. She also shared a picture of Andhadhun that starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte celebrating 2 years of the blockbuster. Take a look at Tabu's photos:

Tabu on the work front

Tabu made her debut with Bazaar in 1982 where she played a very small role. She made her Telugu debut with Coolie No.1.She gained popularity after the film Vijaypath for which she received a Filmfare award. She even did an Indian American English film called Namesake with Irrfan Khan. She received critical acclaim for her performance in the film. Her films like Life of Pi, Biwi No.1, Hu Tu Tu, Astitva, Chandni Bar, Cheeni Kum, and Drishyam are among the most acclaimed films in Indian cinema.

The actor was last seen in Saif Ali Khan's Jawaani Jaaneman along with Alaya Furniturewala. She was also seen in the Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. She will soon be seen in the film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. Her upcoming show A Suitable Boy is all set to premiere on Netflix on October 23.

