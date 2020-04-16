Ekta Kapoor Calls Out Aspiring Filmmakers Amid Lockdown; Says 'Let's Make A Film'

Though the nationwide lockdown has pushed people indoors, Bollywood and television celebrities are not leaving any opportunity to entertain their fans on the internet. Recently, to create a sense of togetherness, many Bollywood actors teamed up and shot a song, Muskurayega India, at their home. It seems like producer Ekta Kapoor also wants to be a part of something like this, which can entertain people as well as help them to kill the boredom amid the Coronavirus lockdown.

Interestingly, Ekta Kapoor shared an announcement post on her social media on April 15, 2020. Through the post, she announced the initiative taken by casting director Mukesh Chhabra along with Montoo Bassi, Maulik Bhagat and Neetu M Jain. She asked her fans and followers to make an inspiring one-minute video on their phone while following the government instructions for the lockdown. Filmmakers such as Nitesh Tiwari, Anand L Rai, Sajid Nadiadwala and Dinesh Vijani along with Ekta Kapoor will share the winning short films on their social media handles.

The post of the 44-year-old producer has all the necessary details about the initiative. Instagramming the post, she wrote a caption that read, 'Happy to be presenting this amazing initiative #IndiaLetsMakeAFilm. Make a 1-minute inspiring film on your mobile while staying at home & share with the entire country'. Many of her followers and aspiring filmmakers appreciated the initiative in the comments section.

Check out her post below:

How to participate in the initiative?

As stated by Ekta, a participant needs to have is a mobile phone and a quirky idea to participate in this initiative. According to the guidelines, the one-minute video should be inspiring on the given topics. After completing the shoot of the one-minute film, the participant can mail it to the mentioned email id. Any participant can send their film before April 21, 2020.

